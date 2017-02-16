West Bengal: Teachers’ team meets education minister, requests changes in new Bill

Former vice-chancellors of Calcutta and Jadavpur universities at a protest rally in Kolkata. Subham Dutta Former vice-chancellors of Calcutta and Jadavpur universities at a protest rally in Kolkata. Subham Dutta

A five-member delegation of various teachers’ organisations on Wednesday met with education minister Partha Chatterjee in the state Legislative Assembly and submitted a 7-page deputation requesting him to introduce several changes in the new education Bill that was passed recently.

Meanwhile, several teachers’ organisations participated in a march to the Assembly, but were stopped by the police at Y-Channel in Esplanade. The West Bengal College and University Teachers’ Association’s (WBCUTA) general secretary Shrutinath Praharaj alleged that several teachers including a former university vice-chancellor was beaten up by police when they refused to call off their rally.

“The police used force to stop us from marching towards Assembly. Later a five-member delegation was allowed to meet the education minister. We have requested him to look at our demands and make a few changes in the West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Bill, 2017. He gave us a patient hearing and also condemned the act of the police,” Praharaj said.