West Bengal Srinu Naidu murder case: Police arrest ‘mastermind’

The West Midnapore police on on Tuesday arrested Basab Rambabu, the alleged mastermind of Srinu Naidu’s murder case, from Andhra Pradesh. According to police sources, he had allegedly hired professional killers from three states for the murder. Rambabu was the strongman of the area, and was known to be involved in the railway scrap mafia, said police., adding Naidu was once considered to be his close associate. As per sources, 13 people have been arrested in the case so far.

“Apparently, Rambabu wanted to get back his power as scrap mafia and hence he killed Srinu Naidu,” said an officer.

Naidu was shot in the Trinamool party office on January 11. His associate Dharma Rao was killed in the incident.