Soon, illegal slum dwellers on govt land to get flats

THE STATE government plans to provide flats to slum dwellers, who have illegally squatted on government land, instead of getting them evicted. Speaking at a CII convention on Friday, state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said the government is working on a housing scheme, ‘Banglar Bari’, which will enable people living in slums on government land to own a 285-sq foot flat in a ground+three storey building. Each family will have to pay Rs 50,000 for a flat, he added.

“The idea is two-fold: First, it is to make sure people are not forced to live in slums and unauthorised colonies, and the second is to create extra green space,” Hakim said, adding that the proposal will be put up for approval at the next Cabinet meeting.

“For me, a future city should enable better urban living by addressing problems like urban mobility, assure supply of utilities like water and electricity, good sanitation, make solid waste management and affordable social infrastructure like healthcare and education accessible and ensure responsive governance,” he said.

Inviting industries to partner the state government on various projects, he said, “We will be happy to welcome the industry to partner us in our endeavour of creating future cities. I assure you of our complete cooperation and support.”

