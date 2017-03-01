West Bengal: Soldiers threatening us to vacate school, says principal

THE PRINCIPAL of a school in Barrackpore has allegedly written to the parents of students, claiming that the Army had been threatening the school to vacate its premises, as it reportedly stands on Army land. The letter, dated February 27, written by Amrita Isaac Roy of Modern School, has alleged that 10 days ago, “around 15 soldiers in full combat gear and armed with weapons had entered the school” and allegedly demanded that the school premises be vacated by February 28.

Following this, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the Army said that although the authenticity of the letter “couldn’t be verified”, preliminary investigations had begun into the incident.

It claimed that the school was carrying out illegal construction, and local Army officers had visited the premises in order to deliver a letter in this regard on behalf of the Cantonment Board at Barrackpore.

“The usage of the school building and the plot in which the school stands is guided by the rules of the Cantonment Board at Barrackpore. These rules do not permit for any illegal construction… The school was carrying out illegal construction on their premises at night to avoid detection,” the statement added.

“This was observed by the Board and they requested the local Army formation to deliver the letter on their behalf, informing the school about the illegality of the construction… The news about soldiers in combat gear moving about in the school, threatening the staff and asking them to evict premises is absolutely false and baseless.

“This never happened… This is an attempt to deviate attention from the real issue of flouting of the rules of the Cantonment Board by the school by taking recourse to maligning the image of the Army,” the statement concluded.