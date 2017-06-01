Setting up of panel is against RTE Act: CPM

The CPM on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for setting up a self-regulatory commission, which allegedly included representatives from schools against which a large portion of complaints have been registered. CPM Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Salim said the setting up of a commission would not solve problems faced by parents of school-going children.

“Condition of government schools is deteriorating every day. Government schools do not have an adequate number of teachers, and are crippled by several issues. The Chief Minister should monitor these schools first before focusing on private schools. Conditions of madrasa schools are even worse. Instead of addressing these problems, Banerjee is setting up a commission with people who are accused of looting money from parents. Setting up of this commission is against the Right to Education Act,” he said.

According to the MP, complaints were still pouring in regarding private medical establishments despite setting up of a similar health regulatory commission.

“Nothing has changed since the formation of a health regulatory commission. Complaints are piling up at private hospitals and nursing homes. This time too nothing concrete will take place while the real issues of the education sector remain unaddressed,” he added.

