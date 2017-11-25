West Bengal rural polls: Clad in trademark sari, ‘Mamata’ takes to stage

A poster of the jatra, at the troupe’s office in Kolkata. (Express Phoot by Subham Dutta) A poster of the jatra, at the troupe’s office in Kolkata. (Express Phoot by Subham Dutta)

CLAD IN her trademark white sari and slippers on her feet, Mamata Banerjee is busy in talks with Cabinet colleagues Partha Chatterjee and Arup Biswas. Even with GTA chief Binay Tamang. Soon, she takes the dais to speak about Kanyashree Prakalpa, the project which had won the state government the United Nations Public Service Award at The Hague in June 2017.

On closer look, one would notice that she is not the chief minister but Deepa Ghosh, an actor, playing Mamata in jatra (folk theatre) — ‘Kanyashree Joware Biswa Joyi Mamata’. The jatra, which started its shows in November, depicts Mamata’s political journey — from winning the state polls in 2011 to her development initiatives including Kanyashree, the Gorkhaland agitation, exit of Mukul Roy from the Trinamool Congress and even her tiff with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The troupe has already toured several districts like Burdwan, Birbhum and North-24 Parganas, drawing huge crowds in villages. Director Kartik Samanta, who has over four decades of experience in folk theatre, said: “We are booked through the winter and the response is great. The jatra is based on Mamata Banerjee, her development initiatives and the politics of Bengal. We are using the real names of characters — be it the chief minister or her Cabinet colleagues or Binay Tamang.”

“Our aim is to highlight the struggle of Mamata Banerjee and her development initiatives like Kanyashree, which has won international accolades. Trinamool leaders and MLAs are contacting us for bookings,” he added. “Our play also highlights the Gorkhaland issue and how Mamata Banerjee has vowed to stop the division of Bengal… how she has transformed Binay Tamang to bring peace in the Hills. We also have scenes on how she rose against the evils of demonetisation.”

Actors play ministers Partha Chatterjee, Arup Biswas, Suvendu Adhikari, Bratya Basu and Amit Mitra in the play. Even West Midnapore police superintendent Bharati Ghosh makes an appearance. “We also have an actor playing Narendra Modi,” said Samanta.

Chandi Das, the jatra’s general manager, said: “Our intention is to tell the story of Mamata Banerjee in all its glory. To ensure that no one complains, all real names are being used. It is a real story but with some entertaining elements for the audience.”

“We all wish that one day, the chief minister comes to see a show,” he said at the jatra’s office in north Kolkata’s Chitpur area. Deepa (35), who plays Mamata, said she learnt the chief minister’s gait and mannerism from the television. “I watched her walking and giving speeches on TV. I have never seen her in person. For three hours, while I am on stage, I am Mamata Banerjee. The play starts with her walking into Writers’ Building after becoming the CM and ends with her receiving the trophy (UN award for Kanyashree).”

“We also delve into Mamata Banerjee the administrator and the human being. She rushes to her mother for advice. Her relationship with Abhishek Banerjee is depicted… In one scene, I say that those who are doing anti-party activities and syndicates should leave the party,” she added. The troupe charges Rs 1.2 lakh per show in south Bengal and around Rs 2 lakh per show in the north. In all, 145 people, including actors and technicians and others, go into the making of the play. Four stages have been erected on the ground for the play, with Kolkata Maidan, state secretariat Nabanna and Mamata’s home in Kalighat in the background.

Wooden helicopters and an airplane, which fly around 25 feet from the ground with the help of ropes, show Mamata campaigning during elections and travelling abroad to receive the UN award.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App