West Bengal: Rs 20 lakh robbed from ATM in Kharagpur

ROBBERS LOOTED more than Rs 20 lakh from an ATM of a nationalised bank in Kharagpur district.

Sources in police said the incident came to light on Friday when bank officials came to the ATM kiosk in Malancha area for a routine check.

The shutter of the ATM was found open and ransacked. The robbers had used gas cutters to cut open a portion of the ATM, sources said, adding that they had also damaged the CCTV camera installed at the kiosk.

No one has been arrested so far.

“The incident happened late night on Thursday. The exact time of the robbery is yet to be ascertained,” a local police official told The Sunday Express.

Footages captured in the CCTV camera before it was damaged is being monitored to trace the robbers, sources said.

As per sources, gangs robbing ATMs have been giving sleepless nights to State police in rural areas since last year.

However, such incidents have not been reported in Kharagpur earlier, police said. S K Kalam, alleged kingpin of a notorious gang involved in robbing ATMs, was arrested last year, sources said.

A few members of that gang are still at large. Police are suspecting that the same gang could be behind this incident.

