Sunday, May 06, 2018
West Bengal poll panel toeing govt line: CPM

“This year, we have witnessed widespread violence ahead of the polls, which is unprecedented in the state’s history. Our candidates could not file their nominations due to the reign of terror unleashed by the ruling party,’’ CPM state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra said.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: May 7, 2018 4:07:56 am
CPM state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra on Sunday accused the State Election Commission (SEC) of toeing the state government’s line. “This year, we have witnessed widespread violence ahead of the polls, which is unprecedented in the state’s history. Our candidates could not file their nominations due to the reign of terror unleashed by the ruling party,’’ Mishra told a Bengali news channel.

“Still our candidates braved such attacks and filed their nominations. They will continue to fight against such assaults on democracy and will ensure that people…vote.”

He further said, “…We will have to defeat both TMC and BJP. Our workers and candidates will continue to resist the ruling party’s attacks and ensure that people of the state exercise their franchise in the upcoming panchayat polls.” ens

