Polish ‘drug racketeer’ gets 10-year jail term

A drug racketeer from Poland, Jedrezej Jerierski (26), was Thursday sentenced to 10 years in prison by a city sessions court on charges of drug peddling.

“Jedrezej was arrested by the Narcotic Cell of Detective Department on April 28, 2014 from Burtolla police station area. Police had recovered nearly 2 kg of charas, which he had brought for the purpose of selling to unknown miscreants, who fled the spot sensing trouble. He had confessed to having brought the charas from Lumbini, Nepal. He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison,” said Joint CP (crime) Vishal Garg. Jerierski has also been fined Rs 1 lakh, and failure to pay will attract another six months in prison.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App