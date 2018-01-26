West Bengal: Officer-in-charge shifted over clash that killed two

Days after violence claimed two lives in Basanti area of South 24 Parganas, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Basanti police station was transferred on Wednesday, police sources said. As per sources, OC Ardhendu Shekhar Dey Sarkar has been transferred to the enforcement branch of Baruipur district police, while Subhendu Sarkar of Baruipur took charge of Basanti police station.

The decision was taken after frequent unrest in Basanti — especially in Hetalkhali and Chorabidya areas — over the past year. Sources also said there will be more changes in the Basanti district police.

Basanti had recently witnessed clashes in which two people, including a 10-year-old, were killed. The fight was between followers of Trinamool Canning East MLA Saokat Molla and Gosaba legislator Jayanta Naskar.

State Education Minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee had issued a warning to party members over the violence.

The area has witnessed a number of such incidents over the last year, and the death toll stands at four, sources said. In the recent clash, police had recovered around 300 bullet shells. “We suspect arms and bullets have been stockpiled in villages of Basanti. Efforts are on to raid and seize such equipment,” said a senior police officer.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App