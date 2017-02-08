West Bengal Police arrest 9 dacoits, seize weapons, ammo

The police Tuesday held nine persons who allegedly robbed people at gunpoint in different places of North-24 Parganas. According to police sources, the anti-crime wing of Khardah Police had received information about the movement of this group in the area. Acting on a tip-off, police seized an SUV early Tuesday morning at around 1.30 am, arrested the nine persons found inside and recovered firearms from the vehicle.

“We have seized two firearms, 8 mm ammunition, two knives and a machete from the accused,” said an officer.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to having planned to rob an independent house in Ghola Bazar area.

According to police sources, the group had already made plans on how to target the house, and had gathered a detailed profile on the owner of the house. Those arrested have been identified as Amit Dutta Roy (30), Vim Oran (25), Sariful Ali (27), Rohit Hossan alias Tuku (26), Banti Singh (19), Akbar Ali (30), Nasim Mistri (20), Bimal Singh (23) and Mintu Baidu (22). According to police sources, a few among the arrested are history-sheeters, and have been arrested for possessing arms as well.