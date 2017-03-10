West Bengal plans to develop tourism circuits: Minister

STATE TOURISM Minister Gautam Deb on Thursday said that the state government will develop tourism circuits in West Bengal covering places of historical interests. During question hour in the Assembly, Deb said: “The state government has plans to develop a tourism circuit covering places in Bankura districts like Bishnupur, which is famous for terracotta temples belonging to 17th and 18th centuries and Mukutmanipur, where the second biggest earth dam of the country is located.” The decision has been taken to boost the state’s tourism, the minister said. The tourism minister added that another circuit covering Plassey in Nadia district, where the British won a decisive battle in 1757 over Nawab of Bengal, and historical sites of Hazar Duari and Lal Bagh in Murshidabad district, is also being planned.

What else is making news:

The announcement from the tourism minister came a day after he announced that the state government will soon start various degrees and diploma courses on tourism in educational institutions across the state. According to the minister, various skill development programmes will be started in around 6-7 places. North Bengal University will soon start degree and diploma courses on tourism and hotel management.

The state government has also allotted around Rs 24 crore to set up an institute in Durgapur, which would be operational from July this year. Various courses will also be introduced at Gajoldoba and Midnapore along with other places.