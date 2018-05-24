West Bengal: Petrol dealers to hold 24-hour strike on June 18

With a steady increase in the number of private vehicles, an overall domestic consumption of petrol and petroleum products is on the rise. (Representational photo) With a steady increase in the number of private vehicles, an overall domestic consumption of petrol and petroleum products is on the rise. (Representational photo)

Petrol dealers will hold a day-long strike across the state on June 18 to protest against the rise in fuel prices.

“There has been a consistent rise in petrol and diesel prices in the past four days. Neither the state government nor Centre have come forward to help us. On one hand, the public is paying more money for fuel, on the other, petrol dealers are struggling with regular losses,” said president of West Bengal Petroleum Dealers Association, Tushar Kanti Sen.

Over the last nine days, petrol prices have risen by Rs 2.24 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.15. All petrol pumps will be supporting the strike with a “no purchase” and “no sale” day, a member of the association said.

With a steady increase in the number of private vehicles, an overall domestic consumption of petrol and petroleum products is on the rise.

“Rise in petrol prices has a ripple effect. As all commodities across India are transported on vehicles that run on petrol or diesel, increase in fuel prices results in rise in prices of common commodities. Today we all spend half of our salary on food items. People are already bearing the pressure of inflation and increase in petrol prices will further increase our burden. If the price of petrol in India keeps increasing, every food item will get costlier,” Arvind Kumar, a third-year economics student told The Indian Express while waiting near a petrol pump in Dunlop.

According to petrol dealers, shortage of supply is another problem that they have been facing for long, which has also impacted their businesses badly.

“Around 20 per cent of the petrol pumps have been permanently shut due to shortage of supply. Almost all companies are supplying 100 litres lesser fuel than earlier. If the government continues to increase the prices and companies keep supplying less fuel, petrol dealers will shut their businesses permanently. In last few years, it has become a business of loss,” said Sen.

Bus operators are taking measures as well. “We have written to the transport department giving them a May 25 deadline to decide on fare revision. They must understand that in this situation, if bus fares are not hiked, private buses will go off the roads completely. As far as petrol dealers are concerned, why they are holding the strike after a month, when the situation is already alarming?” said Tapan Banerjee of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App