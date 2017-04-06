West Bengal: Park Street molestation victim hits out at ‘smear’ campaign

With an alleged WhatsApp “campaign” doing the rounds against her, the 30-year-old woman, who had alleged that she was molested at a night club on Sunday night, spoke out on social media.

She said that actions by the four accused men were unacceptable and she would ensure they don’t “ever touch another woman again without her consent”.

The woman, who recently became a mother, was allegedly molested and assaulted at M Bar Kitchen — an upscale night club at Park Street — by four inebriated men. When the woman’s husband tried to intervene, he too was assaulted. The accused — who included the director of a Kolkata-based tea company —were allegedly angry with the couple for “entering their reserved space”.

According to the woman’s family, they have been under pressure ever since the complaint was filed. Pressure was followed by a smear campaign, said a relative, adding, “Everything from questions about why she was there, to whether there is any personal vendetta have been raised. Everyone cares about the honour of the men’s family and somehow that makes the molestation imaginary or unimportant.”

On Facebook, the woman wrote since the “harassment” incident, she has been running from “pillar to post for justice”. In response to the alleged smear campaign, she said touching a woman without her consent is a crime. She claimed she even contemplated suicide.

