West Bengal: Panchayat samity head killed in Burdwan

Violence broke out at Raifa village here after a group of miscreants killed the sabhapati of Ketugram 1 panchayat samity in Burdwan district, the police said on Thursday. The incident happened at 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

Zahir Sheikh was shot dead while he was returning home from a saloon. The miscreants approached him from behind and gunned him down. He died on the spot, the police said. Julie Bibi, Zahir Sheikh’s wife alleged that her husband was killed by Jahangir Sheikh, the PWD head of Ketugram 1 panchayat samity.

Zahir’s followers attacked Jahangir Sheikh’s house and set his house as well as the granary on fire immediately after the news of Zahir’s death spread.

They allegedly set Jahangir’s maternal uncle’s house on fire also. We have detained a number of persons for interrogation, a senior officer of Ketugram police station said.

