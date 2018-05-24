West Bengal panchayat polls — Want panchayat offices painted saffron: BJP’s winning candidates

BJP workers in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) BJP workers in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

The BJP’s winning panchayat poll candidates have written to their state leadership proposing that the gram panchayat and panchayat samiti offices where the party has majority be painted saffron. The move triggered strong objections and ridicule from opposition parties.

The BJP’s district committees have conveyed the proposal to the state committee. “We have no objection to it…it is a welcome initiative. If the state government does not allocate funds for this, our candidates will arrange funds for the same,” state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu told The Indian Express.

State Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee said no political party can change the colour of a government building. “Only the state government can change the colour of government offices. Offices of gram panchayat, panchayat samitis and zilla parishad fall under the state panchayat department. So there is no question of anyone changing the colour of any government offices,” he told The Indian Express. Across West Bengal, most government buildings, flyovers, bridges and footpaths are painted blue and white.

TMC leader Arup Roy said BJP was living in a fool’s paradise. “The BJP is flying high after winning some seats in state panchayat polls. They are thinking along the lines of the central government, which is adopting policies to suit their own interest. Such tactics will not be tolerated in West Bengal,” he told this newspaper.

Veteran CPM leader Rabin Deb said that BJP lacked democratic values and was just following in the footsteps of the TMC government. “Gram panchayat and panchayat samitis are local self-governments. These are not party offices. One cannot change the colour of such offices. They are following the culture of the TMC, which painted every government building blue and white after coming to power. Changing the colour of such buildings is not our culture,” he added.

According to party officials, BJP won 5,740 gram panchayat, 762 panchayat samiti and 22 zilla parishad seats in the recently-concluded rural polls. “Of over 3,000 gram panchayats in the state, BJP has majority in over 500 GPs where we will form boards. We are yet to get the final results of panchayat samiti seats, therefore we cannot say how many of them will be ruled by BJP,” said another state BJP general secretary, Raju Banerjee. There are about 335 panchayat samitis and 20 zilla parishad across the state.

Of 621 zilla parishad seats, the party has managed to win only 22 seats across 20 zilla parishads.

