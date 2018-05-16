West Bengal Panchayat polls: Three more bodies recovered; Opposition, TMC blame each other

The body of one Sabir Ali Sheikh, 27, was recovered from South 24 Parganas district’s Joynagar area. The body of one Sabir Ali Sheikh, 27, was recovered from South 24 Parganas district’s Joynagar area.

Three more bodies were recovered in separate parts of the state on Tuesday, a day after violence during panchayat polls left at least 14 people dead and several injured across the state. Police sources said 23-year-old Subid Ali’s body was recovered from an isolated area at Kultuli in South 24 Parganas district. He was beaten up and left to die after a clash between two groups during the polling on Monday. “A (Ali)’s body was recovered today (Tuesday) with multiple injuries. We have received a complaint from the deceased’s relatives. We are conducting raids to trace the accused,’’ said an official.

The body of one Sabir Ali Sheikh, 27, was recovered from South 24 Parganas district’s Joynagar area. Shiekh’s body was recovered from a field near a polling booth after a clash forced cancellation of polling at Joynagar. Sources said two ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters were missing from the area.

Local TMC leaders claimed the dead were their party’s supporter and accused CPM of murdering them. The CPM denied the allegations. “The CPM is not involved in any such incident,” a local CPM leader said.

In Nadia, unidentified attackers killed former panchayat member Pranab Biswas in Baranberia village.

Sources said masked attackers barged into Biswas’s house and stabbed him multiple times. They hurled bombs to scare people away before fleeing. Biswas was declared dead at Ranaghat subdivisional hospital.

“Biswas was attacked late yesterday (Monday) night… We have received a complaint and have initiated a probe into the case,” said an official.

Opposition parties blamed the TMC for the violence and accused it of destroying democracy. The TMC denied the allegations and accused opposition parties of ganging up with Maoists to attack Trinamool workers to create disturbance in the state.

Reports said the situation remained tense in Howrah, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts.

