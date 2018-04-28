West Bengal panchayat polls: Rural poll aspirant accuses TMC leader of kidnapping her sons

Rural poll aspirant accuses TMC leader of kidnapping her sons Rural poll aspirant accuses TMC leader of kidnapping her sons

An aspirant from Bhangar, who had filed her nomination for the panchayat elections, on Friday alleged that Trinamool Congress leader Arabul Islam has kidnapped her two sons.

Fatema Bibi, a member of Jomi, Jibika, Bastutantra o Paribesh Raksha Committee spearheading the anti-land acquisition movement in Bhangar, alleged that the kidnapping was carried out to force her to withdraw her nomination.

However, Baruipur SP Arijit Sinha told The Indian Express that her sons had visited Kashipur police station and told officers that their uncle had taken them to Arabul Islam’s house.

“Since the day we filed our nominations through WhatsApp, we have been pressurised by the ruling party to withdraw our nominations. Today, followers of TMC leader Arabul Islam ransacked our house and kidnapped my sons. They have threatened to kill them. But I am determined that I will not leave my house and will not succumb to their pressure,” said Bibi.

On the other hand, Sinha said, “There may be a family dispute over her candidature. Some members of her family do not want her to contest. Her sons turned up at the police station and said their uncle had taken them to the house of Arabul Islam and they were not kidnapped. They also said their uncle does not want their mother to contest in the election. Earlier, we received a complaint from the mother and now her sons have given us their side of the story in writing.”

Islam was not available for comment.

Bibi and eight other candidates had filed their nominations for Polerhat II gram panchayat through WhatsApp to the block development officer on April 24. The following day, the Calcutta High Court had directed the SEC to accept their nomination papers filed this way.

