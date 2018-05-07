Mukul Roy promised smartphones to youths: TMC complaint

BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday submitted a police complaint accusing BJP leader Mukul Roy of violating the model code of conduct after he allegedly promised to provide youths with smartphones if they elected BJP candidates to zilla parishad seats in the upcoming panchayat polls. The ruling party has also lodged a complaint against Roy with the State Election Commission (SEC).

While addressing a rally at Ghughudanga area in Jalpaiguri district Saturday, Roy said, “If our zilla parishad candidates win the panchayat polls, then the zilla parishad will not be ruled by Tom, Dick or Harry. We will give one smartphone each to every individual who has just turned 18, if they elect our candidates to zilla parishad seats. We will give them smartphones because our government is implementing cashless transactions.” His party has fielded candidates on all 19 seats in the Jaipaiguri zilla parishad.

TMC’s zilla parishad candidate in the same district, Bidhan Chandra Roy, then submitted a complaint against Roy at Kotwali police station.

Police officers said they are awaiting a response from the SEC, which has sought a report from the Jalpaiguri district magistrate in this regard. “A complaint has been filed against Mukul Roy and we are looking into the matter,” said a senior police officer.

While Roy could not be reached for comment, BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha said TMC was also making similar promises to the people. “This is a baseless complaint and it does not hold water,” he added.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “…This is a clear violation of the model code of conduct. We have brought the matter to the notice of the SEC and believe it will be looked into.”

PTI quoted TMC’s Jalpaiguri district president Sourav Chakraborty as saying, “This is only to befool the common people. We are taking legal step against him in this matter.”

