West Bengal panchayat polls: Administration won’t spare anyone found distributing money to voters, says Mamata Banerjee

A polling official leaves for his booth in South 24 Parganas on Sunday. (Photo: Partha Paul) A polling official leaves for his booth in South 24 Parganas on Sunday. (Photo: Partha Paul)

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that her government will take measures to ensure fair and peaceful panchayat polls Monday.

“The administration will…nab people found distributing money to voters during the election. The state police and administration are alert and we appeal to the people to remain alert. The administration will play a strong role here and will not spare any political party if its workers are found distributing money to voters. We feel that one cannot win an election by distributing money. We will further appeal to the people to exercise their franchise peacefully. We do not want any trouble during the election. We will make the same appeal to other political parties as well,” Mamata said speaking to a Bengali news channel.

Referring to the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Arabul Islam in connection with the killing of a supporter of an independent candidate in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, Mamata said police had taken action irrespective of the “political colour” of the person, according to a PTI report.

The CM urged people to not believe fake videos. “…some people are planning to create problem…using fake videos or videos of incidents that happened in Bangladesh or somewhere else in Jharkhand. We will not allow them to spread such things,” PTI quoted her as saying. —PTI INPUTS

