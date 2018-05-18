West Bengal Panchayat polls: Congress, CPM demand President’s Rule in state, BJP says too early

The panchayat elections have been marred by violence and booth capturing incidents. (File Image) The panchayat elections have been marred by violence and booth capturing incidents. (File Image)

The Congress and CPM have demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in the state in view of the widespread violence during the state panchayat polls. A Congress delegation led by state party president Adhir Chowdhury met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at the Raj Bhawan with their demand.

“There is no democracy in the state at present and the panchayat election in the state was turned into a farce. Ruling party workers even rigged the counting process today. Under such circumstances, we have demanded that President’s Rule be imposed in the state to protect the democracy,” Chowdhury said, speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhawan. He added that he would approach the High Court against the state election commission for violating its order to hold free and fair elections.

Endorsing this, CPM leader Goutam Deb said, “I see no other way out from the present situation than the imposition of the President’s Rule. The people have been denied their democratic right and it is time that a concrete step be taken to restore the democratic values the state.”

On the other hand, the BJP said it was too soon to think about imposing President . “There is still time to debate on whether Article 356 must be imposed. But we will fight till the end and it is evident from today’s election result that we are the only political party which is fighting against the ruling party. We will take the people of the state along with us in our fight,” said Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

