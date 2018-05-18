West Bengal Panchayat polls: After ‘false votes’ video, stay on results at Nadia centre

A video grab of the incident. (Express photo) A video grab of the incident. (Express photo)

THE STATE Election Commission (SEC) has ordered that results from a counting centre in Majhdia town of Nadia district be withheld till further notice. The move came after a video, showing a man purportedly marking votes inside a counting centre in the presence of polling officials and police, surfaced online.

The area remained tense till filing of this report.

Candidates claimed that the man was part of the group that barged into Sudhir Chandra Lal Memorial College, the counting centre for Krishnagunj block, and disrupted the counting. They claim the group had the backing of the ruling TMC.

The party said it will check whether the man is from the TMC. “It doesn’t seem so. If he is, we will take strong action. We condemn the incident,”said Gouri Shankar Dutta, district TMC chief.

Around noon, the group allegedly barged in and drove out the election agents of opposition parties before proceeding to stamp ballot papers.

Niladri Sukul, an Independent candidate, said, “I was ahead of the TMC candidate by 220 votes. Then the TMC miscreants entered, beat me up and drove me out. I saw them give false votes.”

“We have received a complaint and are looking into it,” Nadia district magistrate Sumit Gupta told PTI.

