West Bengal Panchayat polls: Accept nominations sent via email till April 23, Calcutta HC tells SEC

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to accept panchayat poll nominations sent via email within the extended April 23 deadline. The court, which was hearing a petition filed by the CPI(M), specified that its order pertained only to the names listed in the party’s petition.

A division bench of Justices Biswanath Somadder and Arindam Mukherjee passed the order, which stated, “In the backdrop of the discussions made hereinabove, we direct the SEC to accept the nomination of all the candidates, nominated by the appellant, who have duly filed their nomination, submitted the same electronically to the panchayat returning officers or the SEC within 3 pm on April 23, 2018.”

The CPI(M) had filed the petition at Calcutta High Court after the court had in an earlier order asked the SEC to accept the nominations of nine candidates from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas, which were sent via Whatsapp to the concerned block development officer.

