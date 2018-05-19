West Bengal Panchayat poll: At final count, Trinamool Congress dominates

The TMC won 589 out of the 621 zilla parishad seats. (Express photo) The TMC won 589 out of the 621 zilla parishad seats. (Express photo)

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has swept the panchayat polls in West Bengal, winning 94.84 per cent seats in 19 zilla parishads for which polling was held on Monday. It has won about 80 and 66 per cent pancayat samiti and gram panchayat seats, respectively. The BJP has come a distant second in the three-tier rural polls while Independent candidates have won more seats than the Left Front, which ruled the state for 34 years, and the Congress.

The TMC won 589 out of the 621 zilla parishad seats. The BJP managed just 22 seats. The Congress won six while the CPM one. Independent candidates won two seats. Zilla parishads in Jalpaiguri, South Dinajpur, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, East Burdwan and West Burdwan will have no opposition representation. The counting of votes for some zilla parishad seats was expected to go on till Friday midnight.

The TMC won 4,888 seats (79.80 per cent) out of 6,125 panchayat samiti seats. The BJP managed 756 seats (12.34 per cent). The CPM won 11 and the Congress 131 seats. Independent candidates bagged 114 seats. TMC won 21,110 (66.35 per cent) out of 31,814 gram panchayat seats which went to the polls. The BJP won 5,747 seats (18.06 per cent). The CPM won 1,477 and the Congress 1,062 seats. Independent candidates won 1,830 seats. The counting of votes was on for some gram panchayat seats.

As many as 16,814 seats went uncontested out of the 48,650 in 3,358 gram panchayats. So were 3,059 out of the 9,217 seats in 341 panchayat samitis. Similarly, 203 out of the 825 seats in 20 zilla parishads went uncontested.

Deaths of over a dozen people in political violence had marred the panchayat polls on Monday even as the polling was held for 66 per cent of the total seats. The TMC had won 34 per cent seats uncontested.

TMC’s Biplab Sarkar, who had won panchayat samiti election in North 24 Parganas on Thursday, succumbed on Friday to the injuries he sustained on the polling day.

The State Election Commission (SEC) said 12 candidates have died since the filing of nominations. The SEC separately ordered re-polling at two booths in North Dinajpur district’s Raiganj block after reports of ballot papers snatching during the counting of votes. The re-polling would be held on Sunday from 7 am to 5 pm.

