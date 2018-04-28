West Bengal panchayat elections: Two parties move HC over security during polls

A porter carries TMC party flags, in Kolkata on Friday. (Source: PTI photo) A porter carries TMC party flags, in Kolkata on Friday. (Source: PTI photo)

The CPM and the Party of Democratic Socialism (PDS) on Friday separately moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging the state election commission’s (SEC’s) decision to conduct a single-phase panchayat polls on May 14.

The petitioners claimed that the government cannot provide enough security for a single day’s poll to all booths even as the state DGP said there was adequate force. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, claims the petitioners were “scared” to face elections. There are over 58,000 booths in the state, while the police have 46,000 armed and 12,000 unarmed personnel.

The petitions were filed before the single-judge bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar who had earlier ordered the SEC to announce new dates for the elections after several opposition parties approached the court, complaining of pre-poll violence and the state poll body’s u-turn over extending the nomination process.

“We are surprised to see that it (SEC) has gone for a single-phase poll which has raised questions over security arrangements. The state government does not have enough force to provide security to every booth (in the state) if elections are held on a single day. The state election commission made no plans for adequate security and yet it announced a single-phase poll. We have raised these issues before the honourable court which will hear the matter on Monday,” said CPM leader Rabin Deb who filed the petition.

PDS leader Samir Putatunda said, “How can they announce a single-phase poll when the present security force in the state itself is inadequate? The state election commission has ignored the previous court order.”

Criticising the move, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “They are only moving the HC because they are scared of facing the people’s court. In a democracy, people have the last word and it seems that they (other parties) have lost faith in people’s verdict.”

DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha said they were in talks with four other states for requisition of additional force.

“We want the election to be held peacefully and we request the cooperation of all stakeholders. The present strength of West Bengal police is adequate for the election and we will provide armed force in every polling premise. We are making adequate security arrangement for the election and we are holding talks with a few other states for the requisition of additional forces for backup,” he said at a press conference.

Raising question over the security, BJP state secretary Sayantan Basu said: “The ruling party has made a joke out of the panchayat polls. There is a need to have at least two armed guards in each (polling) booth. Firstly, if they press all 46,000 state armed forces in booths and bring in men from Kolkata Police, who will man the streets and the police stations? There will be a complete law and order breakdown. On any given day, five per cent of the staff are on leave or sick. Moreover, senior officers in the armed forces are not deployed at polling booths.”

Claiming that the security forces in the state have become subservient to “TMC goons”, CPM’s Md Salim said, “Conducting the poll process in one phase will naturally lead to shortage of security forces. (But) Where is security? Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is creating an atmosphere of insecurity herself. The TMC has organised goons and the CM depends on them.”

State Congress president Adhir Chowhury said that while the panchayat elections would take place in one phase, violence is being conducted in three phases — during nomination, withdrawal and poll day. “The TMC has only a one-point agenda of making all the panchayats Opposition-free and win 100 per cent seats in the election. They will do anything for that. Election has already become a farce since the notification of the nomination. We have seen what happened during the (filing of) nomination. Now they will unleash terror till withdrawal of nominations and then during the polling process on May 14 we will see another around of violence by armed TMC goons.”

On Thursday, the SEC notified new polling dates for May 14 on orders from the Calcutta High Court. Challenging the notification, both the parties Friday filed petitions before the single bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar, expressing security concerns over a single phase panchayat poll.

