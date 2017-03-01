West Bengal: Over 40 godowns gutted in Burrabazar fire, no casualty

Smoke billowing out of the building at Burrabazar in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Below) Fire fighters in front of the building. Partha Paul Smoke billowing out of the building at Burrabazar in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Below) Fire fighters in front of the building. Partha Paul

OVER FORTY godowns were reduced to ashes and goods worth lakhs of rupees destroyed in a devastating fire that engulfed a portion of Burrabazar on Monday night. The fire broke out at 9.35 pm at the back side of a three-storey century-old building at the congested Amartala Lane. Though 30 fire engines were pressed into service to tame the blaze, the flames kept raging till 3 pm on Tuesday.

“There are 40 godowns on the ground floor that were gutted completely. Goods amounting to a few lakh of rupees have been destroyed,” said a local resident.

The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained yet and no casualty has been reported.

Police have cordoned off the entire lane and evacuated the 19th century building. Entry to the area has also been restricted as it is suspected that the building might collapse.

According to locals, the building has three floors. The ground floor is rented out for godowns and shops, the remaining floors are occupied by some families.

“I have been staying in the building for several years with my daughter. I was in the kitchen when I saw people running out of the building. Suddenly, I saw flames. I ran with my daughter barefoot and took shelter at my brother’s home in Topsia. Today (Tuesday), when I came here, the situation was worst. I wish I could get back my belongings,” rued Yasmin Bham.

The building, which is allegedly owned by four brothers, may also be demolished by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), considering it to be life-risking, said a KMC source.

“The building was constructed in 1895 and is now being looked after and owned by me and my brothers. This is the first such (fire) incident. I am happy atleast everyone is safe,” said Ashraf Ariff, who claims to be one of the owners.

Vineet Sheikh, the owner of a godown destroyed in the fire, said that the government should try to help his staff.

“I owned the maximum number of rooms on the ground floor. Yesterday (Monday), I got a call from my staff who informed me about the incident. I rushed to the spot. It was 2 am when fire spread to my godown. We are businessmen, we don’t have time to verify if the building has adhered to safety norms or has licenses. The government must do something for those staff who are daily-wagers and are dependent on me,” he told The Indian Express.

The building owners blamed the fire fighting officials for taking so long to control the blaze, but officials pointed out that getting fire tenders in the congested lane was a big problem as it was too narrow.

“It could have been a bigger devastation as flammable materials are scattered at almost every place. Electricity meters and wires are also dangling all around the building,” said a fire fighting official.

State Fire Minister Sovan Chattopadhyay said that the matter was being looked into with utmost urgency. He also said that cracks were found on the exterior walls of the building.

Traders at the Burrabazar area have decided to keep the Bagri market closed for the entire day.

Meanwhile, movement of vehicles in the nearby Rabindra Sarani and MG Road were disrupted throughout the day due to the incident.

WITH PTI INPUTS