West Bengal: one more held for Kharagpur murder

A DAY after seven persons were arrested for the broad daylight murder of the husband of a Trinamool Congress councillor and his aide at the party office in Kharagpur, police on Saturday made another arrest in the incident. A Srinivasan Naidu alias Srinu Naidu – a local strongman – was on Wednesday shot dead along with his aide Dharma Rao by a group of men at the party office. While the mastermind behind the attack is yet to be traced, police had arrested seven persons and were looking for contract killers who took part in the attack.

John Fransis, a local moneylender, was arrested from Kharagpur. “The accused held their last meeting before killing Srinu Naidu and his associate at the house of John Fransis,” said a police officer. He did not take part in the attack at the office but knew every detail of the case, the officer added.