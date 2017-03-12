West Bengal: One more arrested in ‘spurious drugs racket’

The Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested Paltu Hazra (35) in connection with an alleged spurious drugs racket, based on a statement from another accused. Police had on March 9 arrested Pawan Jhunjhunwala and Rinesh Sarogi in the alleged racket, based on a complaint filed by the state drug control board. The racket involved erasing expiry dates, printing new dates and selling the drugs. Senior drug control board officials had also collected samples from the accused and initiated a probe.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“So far, it has been revealed that Jhunjhunwala used to erase the manufacturing date and batch date from expired medicine strips. Hazra used to reprint new dates and batch numbers on medicines,” said Joint CP (crime) Vishal Garg.

Hazra was arrested in the afternoon at Burrabazar, under Hare Street police station area, from his shop. He is a resident of Chanditala in Hooghly, sources said, adding, he had been arrested based on information provided by Jhunjhunwala.

Sources said Hazra also acted as a middleman and supplied the spurious drugs to distributors. The police are trying to ascertain which distributors are involved in the racket.

A few pharmaceuticals companies are also allegedly under the scanner, sources said. These companies allegedly supplied expired medicines to Hazra. There are many who are involved, and will soon be called for interrogation, a police officer said.