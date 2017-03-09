West Bengal: One killed, two injured in Malda bomb blast

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a bomb blast Tuesday night in Malda. According to police, 27-year-old Joy Pandey was holding the bomb in his hand when it exploded. The incident was reported from Paharpur area in Chnashal sub division of Malda.

“The other two who were injured are Jayanta Pandey and Surojit Pandey. Investigation is on to find out the nature of the bomb and the background of these two people,” a senior police official said.