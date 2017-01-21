West Bengal: One held for ‘smuggling’ crude oil

The CID on Friday arrested one Tapas Santra from Nandakumar area of East Midnapore for allegedly smuggling crude oil.

Santra (43), a resident of the district, used to smuggle crude oil and trade it for cash, said sources. The CID is reportedly trying to trace groups that are pilfering crude oil from Indian oil corporation pipes. “There is a racket behind it, and there will be more arrests in the near future,” said a CID official.

The amount of oil pilfered by the gangs may run into the lakhs, sources said. Officials are also investigating the involvement of experts who helped the gang drill the pipeline, as petroleum products travel at a high pressure.