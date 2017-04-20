West Bengal: One dead, two hurt in restaurant fire

The restaurant in south Kolkata. Subham Dutta The restaurant in south Kolkata. Subham Dutta

A 30-YEAR-old man died and two others sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out at a restaurant in south Kolkata’s Jadavpur area on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the fire broke out at the kitchen of Badsha Restaurant, located on Raja SC Mallick Road opposite KPC medical college around 11.10 am.

Three fire engines doused the flames after around 20 minutes. Local police, officials from the state disaster management team and CESC were also present at the spot.

Prima facie, the blaze seemed to have started after an LPG cylinder exploded, sources said, adding the restaurant did not have adequate fire safety arrangements, due to which the flames spread through the restaurant.

Police have initiated a case against the restaurant’s owner, Gopal Ojha. Sources said the state fire department has started probing the incident.

“A charred body was recovered from the restaurant. The deceased has been identified as Nanda Bera. He was a cook and a resident of Purba Medinipur district,” an official told The Indian Express.

Sources said Bera was sleeping inside the kitchen when the fire broke out. The injured, Subrata Maity (40) and Mantu (27), were also working as cooks and have been admitted to MR Bangur hospital.

“A suo motu case has been lodged against Ojha. He has been booked under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC and under Fire Safety Act,” said a senior police official.

The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be ascertained, police said.

