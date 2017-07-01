One arrested for running ‘fake govt job racket’

WITH THE arrest of one person, the police on Friday claimed to have busted a fake job racket in Kolkata. The accused, Subrata Adhikary (45), allegedly used to dupe job aspirants by assuring them central government jobs.

He was produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody till July 4.

Police said the arrest was made while acting on a complaint lodged by Kolkata resident Tathagata Mukherjee (23), an MBA graduate. “Adhikary is a resident of Gariahat. He was running an organised racket and used to give advertisement in leading newspapers announcing vacancies in the name of ‘Agricultural Development Trust of India’,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg.

Police said according to the modus operandi, aspirants applied for the job online. Thereafter, a batch of 300 were selected issuing forged and fabricated documents in the name of the Trust.

The candidates were then asked to undergo training and charged Rs 1,600 each for the same.

“They were also given fake ID cards, naming them as trainees. However, after the training was over, they neither got jobs nor the money was returned to them,” said a police officer.

