Now, report trafficking via mobile app

The National Anti-Trafficking Committee (NATC) on Friday launched a mobile app to help people register trafficking-related grievances. The mobile app — NATC — is already available in Google play store and it has been connected with the West Bengal Police and CID.

According to S.K. Jinnar Ali, chairman of National Committee, NATC, as soon as a complaint is registered, it will be forwarded to the state police.

“The app has been built in such a way that it will help people register their grievances to the police very quickly. Another aim of the app is to register complaints regarding fake Facebook accounts, which are used to lure innocent women,” he said.

“People through fake accounts offer jobs to unsuspecting women and once trapped they are trafficked. These fake social media accounts can be registered through the app,” he added.

Ali said that NATC detected 125 fake accounts through its trafficking-related complaints in the last three months.

“In West Bengal, as many as 42 per cent of trafficking can be attributed to fake accounts while the same is 55 per cent across India,” he claimed.

