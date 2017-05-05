West Bengal model-actor death case: Police summons Vikram Chatterjee for questioning in 7 days

Sonika Singh Chauhan and Vikram Chatterjee. File Sonika Singh Chauhan and Vikram Chatterjee. File

The Kolkata Police has summoned actor Vikram Chatterjee to appear before it in connection with the car crash that killed friend and model-actor Sonika Singh Chauhan last Saturday.

Sources in the police said Vikram, who was discharged on Thursday after being admitted to the hospital last Saturday, has been given a formal notice.

“At the time of his release from the hospital, he was given a notice by police. He has been asked to appear at Tollygunj police station within next seven days,” said Joint CP (crime) Vishal Garg.

Officers had allegedly met Vikram earlier in the hospital while he was undergoing treatment. However, they could not record an official statement then, and reportedly kept track of his treatment, waiting for his release.

Police had already registered a suo motu FIR against Vikram, after which Sonika’s kin lodged a complaint. Officers tagged both cases and slapped sections 304 A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC against him.

As per police sources, Vikram’s statement is crucial in ascertaining what exactly transpired. Preliminary investigation found that Vikram was at the wheel of his car, which was moving at breakneck speed when it hit a lamp post outside Lake Mall. It then took a 180-degree turn and slammed into the pavement before overturning, sources said. A forensic team has already collected samples from the accident site.

Sonika had not fastened her seat belt, sources said, adding she was declared dead within a few minutes of being rushed to the hospital.

