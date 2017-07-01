Missing man found dead at park with gunshot wound

THE POLICE on Friday recovered a body with a gunshot wound from Subhash Sarovar Jheel Park in Phoolbagan area of Kolkata. The deceased, identified as Ashish Sardar (30), was found lying in a pool of blood at the park. Police said he is a resident of Pragati Maidan area in the city.

Sources said the security guard of the park informed Phoolbagan police station about Sardar lying unconscious there. “A police team rushed to the spot and found him dead… he had an injury mark on his neck. Initially, we suspected that the victim may have accidentally slipped and sustained injury while walking in the park,” said a police officer.

“But the postmortem examination report suggested that he died of a bullet injury. Doctors also found a bullet stuck behind his neck. Later, a murder case was registered,” the officer added.

After the police identified the deceased, his family was informed. The family members claimed that Sardar had gone missing on Thursday morning around 10.30 am. “Three of his friends had called him up to join them. His family claimed they were supposed to take a bath in a lake… but he didn’t return from there. We have identified the three friends, who are at large. The family members have accused them of murder,” said a police officer.

