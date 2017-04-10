West Bengal: Minor scuffle at BJP meet in Birbhum

A minor scuffle broke out at a BJP party meeting in Birbhum district on Sunday in the presence of Union MoS Vijay Sampla. The incident forced the minister’s security to move him from the venue. According to sources, the scuffle was triggered when local BJP leader and Bolpur Municipality councillor Bikash Mishra was denied entry to the meeting. His supporters and those of district party vice-president Dilip Ghosh got into an argument.

“It was a minor incident which should not have happened. The Union minister was here to strengthen the party in Birbhum district. Some party workers entered into a verbal altercation which tuned into a scuffle. However, the matter was resolved quickly and the minister returned to conclude the meeting,” said state BJP secretary and party’s Birbhum district observer Sayantan Basu.

