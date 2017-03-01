Latest news
  • West Bengal: Men in Army fatigues try to ‘pick up’ man in Malda village

West Bengal: Men in Army fatigues try to ‘pick up’ man in Malda village

According to the police, 11 people had allegedly entered Tangra village, and the target of the “raid” was likely to be Hazrat Ali, who is allegedly involved in a land dispute.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published:March 1, 2017 12:43 am
West Bengal news, latest news, India news, National news, India news, latest news, men in army fatigues try to pick up man, Latest news, ‘ASI’ Islam in Malda on Tuesday. Express

A group dressed in Army fatigues entered a village in Raiganj, Malda, late on Monday night, allegedly to pick up a man involved in a local property dispute. The villagers chased them away, and managed to capture one of the men, who claimed to be a police officer. Investigations are ongoing.

Watch What Else is  Making News

According to the police, 11 people had allegedly entered Tangra village, and the target of the “raid” was likely to be Hazrat Ali, who is allegedly involved in a land dispute.

The man who was captured was beaten up by the villagers. He later identified himself as ‘Islam’, and claimed to be an assistant sub-inspector at Malda.

“He was kept in chains overnight until police arrived the next day. We are investigating his claims and also identifying the other men who managed to escape,” said a police officer.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 28: Latest News