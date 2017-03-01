West Bengal: Men in Army fatigues try to ‘pick up’ man in Malda village

‘ASI’ Islam in Malda on Tuesday. Express ‘ASI’ Islam in Malda on Tuesday. Express

A group dressed in Army fatigues entered a village in Raiganj, Malda, late on Monday night, allegedly to pick up a man involved in a local property dispute. The villagers chased them away, and managed to capture one of the men, who claimed to be a police officer. Investigations are ongoing.

According to the police, 11 people had allegedly entered Tangra village, and the target of the “raid” was likely to be Hazrat Ali, who is allegedly involved in a land dispute.

The man who was captured was beaten up by the villagers. He later identified himself as ‘Islam’, and claimed to be an assistant sub-inspector at Malda.

“He was kept in chains overnight until police arrived the next day. We are investigating his claims and also identifying the other men who managed to escape,” said a police officer.