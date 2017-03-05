West Bengal: Man, son held for running adoption racket

A man and his son were arrested on Saturday for alleged running an adoption racket under the cover of a nursing home in South-24 Parganas.

The arrests come days after the Jalpaiguri child racket bust in which a BJP leader stood accused. “Owner of a nursing home Prabir Kha, his father Harisadhan Kha have been arrested. There are more people involved in the case and we are looking into it,” said Chandra Shekhar Bardhan, Additional SP (West) South-24 Parganas.

Watch What Else is Making News



Police have sealed off the establishment Jeevan Dip Nursing Home under the Ramnagar police station in Falta.

On November 29, three newborns, two female and one male, were rescued from a bush near a canal at Falta. An investigation led them to the nursing home, police said.

Upon questioning, the two confessed their involvement in the racket. “They said that the nursing home was a safe house for the newborns before they were sold in the name of adoption,” said a police officer.

Sources said they have been arrested under various sections of IPC and of Juvenile Justice Act.