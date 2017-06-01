Man held for ‘uploading obscene photos’ of ex-wife on Facebook

A 35-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly uploading “obscene photos” of his former wife on the social media website Facebook.

The accused, Sanjeev Sarkar alias Gopal, had created a fake profile of her wife and posted “obscene” pictures of her on it, sources said. Sarkar is a resident of Nimta in North-24 Parganas, and worked as a group D staff at a private school in Bangaon. The accused has been booked under Section 354 of the IPC (outraging woman’s modesty) as well as under the Information Technology Act, police said.

As per sources, the accused wanted to take revenge on his ex-wife after the 35-year-old divorced him.

The woman had lodged a complaint on April 17 at Maniktala police station, alleging that someone had created a fake Facebook profile and uploaded “obscene” pictures of her. During investigation, police found that it was her former husband who had created the profile.

As per police, the duo got married last year. The accused had befriended the woman by saying he was a teacher. After the marriage, the woman found out her husband was a group D staff member, following which she reportedly divorced him. ENS

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App