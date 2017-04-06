West Bengal: Man held for ‘raping woman repeatedly’

KOLKATA POLICE on Wednesday arrested the owner of a call centre who was accused of repeatedly raping a 26-year-old woman since June, last year.

The accused, Rakesh Chowdhury, was picked up from his home in Salt Lake and arrested after thorough interrogation.

“Chowdhury was produced in Alipore court,” said Joint CP (crime) Vishal Garg. He has been remanded to two days police custody.

The woman, who is from Assam, had lodged a police complaint on Tuesday, against Chowdhury at Lake police station in south Kolkata.

She also recorded her statement in front of the magistrate on Tuesday, police sources said.

In the complaint, the woman claimed that at the first instance, the accused — a resident of Salt Lake — offered her a drink, after consuming which, she felt drowsy.

He then allegedly took the woman, who works at a hotel in Kolkata, to a guesthouse where he reportedly raped her.

The accused also made a video of the act and threatened to upload the same on the Internet.

Following this, he started to blackmail her and kept on raping her, the woman claimed. She also alleged that the man forced her to abort their child.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now