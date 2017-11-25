West Bengal: Man gets close to elephant for a salute, gets trampled

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased reportedly tried to salute the elephant. (AP Photo/Representational) According to eyewitnesses, the deceased reportedly tried to salute the elephant. (AP Photo/Representational)

A 40-YEAR-OLD security guard was trampled to death by an elephant on National Highway-31 in North Bengal after he allegedly tried to salute the animal from close quarters. The incident took place around 5 pm Thursday, at Mahakal Dham area near Lataguri forest in Jalpaiguri district.

Police said the victim, Sadik Rehman (40), worked as a security guard for the Jalpaiguri Central Cooperative Bank. A resident of Kukurjaan village in the district, he was travelling from Malbazar to Jalpaiguri by a private bus and was carrying his gun.

“It is not clear why he did not run away on seeing the elephant and kept standing, even going near it. We are confident that he was not inebriated,” said a senior police officer of the district.

“It is common for elephants to pass through the national highway near the forest. All vehicles stopped when the elephant was passing… However, Rehman got down from the bus and started watching the elephant. While others ran to safety and locals and other commuters raised the alarm, he did not move,” he added.

According to eyewitnesses, Rehman reportedly tried to salute the elephant. However, the tusker walked to him and trampled him to death. “The witnesses looked on as the elephant launched a vicious attack,” the officer said.

