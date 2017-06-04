Man arrested in organ trade racket, cops step up vigil

Kolkata Police has increased vigil after a man was recently arrested from Howrah for allegedly running an organ trade racket in the state. A Delhi Police team had arrested Arun Das (37) from Ghusri in Howrah on Friday in connection with the racket. Initially detained on Thursday, Das has been taken to New Delhi on transit remand.

The arrest comes in the wake of the Delhi Police investigating an inter-state organ trade racket.

“Six members were running the inter-state kidney racket. Jayant Sahoo (32), Sulekha Panda (27) , Anoj Patra (33), Birju Paswan (45) and Arun Das have so far been arrested,” said a Delhi Police officer.

Sources in the police said Das, who maintained a low profile, had a strong network in Bengal dealing with illegal trade of human organs.

During questioning, Das allegedly took the name of a Bengaluru-resident, Imtiaz, in the racket. Following this, a Delhi Police team has left for Bengaluru to look for Imtiaz.

Though the state police claimed that the organised organ trade racket was not flourishing in Kolkata, officers did not rule it out.

“Illegal kidney racket is not very common in Bengal. But every now and then, someone or the other are found to be involved in such rackets operating from other state. Apparently, donors are easily available here. Poor people from rural areas often fall into their trap and out of need or greed for money, they sell their kidney. Now that Das’ name has emerged, we are speaking to all our counterparts to check this menace,” said a senior officer.

According to sources, police are likely to spread awareness among the people to guard against such agents.

