West Bengal: Locals clash in Kasba; 10 hurt, as many arrested

AT LEAST 10 people were injured in a violent clash that took place between two groups over organising a programme at a local club in Kasba on Sunday night.

Police have arrested 10 people in this connection in the wee hours of Monday. Sources in the police said the problem arose around 10 pm after one of the groups organised an event at the club, which was opposed by the other one.

Members from both the factions threw stones and glass bottles at each other, they said. Following this, heavy police force was sent to the spot to bring the situation under control. However, around 12 am, trouble erupted again during which several vehicles were torched, police sources said.

Some women were also involved, they added. Additional women police force was deployed. Police also used lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

“The clash started over a trivial matter at a social event organised by one of the groups in the evening. The argument led to stone-pelting and people threw bottles at each other. Police intervened and the situation was brought under control. Ten persons were arrested,” said DC (south suburban division) Bandana Varun Chandra Shekhar.

The ten injured people were discharged from the hospital after primary medication. All the arrested persons have been booked under relevant sections of IPC.

