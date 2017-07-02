‘Kingpin’ of arms racket held

THE CID on Saturday arrested the alleged kingpin of an “arms racket” from North-24 Parganas district. Madan Yadav (43), a resident of Bihar, who used to stay at Agarpara in the district, was arrested under IPC and Arms Act.

This comes after the CID had arrested three persons in a raid near Dum Dum airport on April 27. “Zahangir Mondol, Sankar Debnath and Anup Kumar Modok were arrested with arms and ammunition. They also had photocopies of fake gun licenses. They could not produce any valid documents for the arms and ammunition,” said DIG (Operations) Nishat Parvej.

Sources in the CID said officials were looking for the main accused in the racket. “Finally, he was arrested today. We are trying to find out from where the accused got the arms and fake licences,” said an official.

