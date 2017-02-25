Jalpaiguri: At least 70 infants trafficked in last decade, says state CID

The state CID on Thursday said the alleged infant trafficking racket unearthed in Jalpaiguri had sold at least 70 infants over the last decade. “While catering to couples in Kolkata as well as those abroad, at least 70 infants were sold,” said a CID officer. Late on Thursday evening, the CID had arrested Manash, brother of prime accused Chandana Chakraborty, who is an employee of the state land and land reforms department.

“We believe he was primarily involved in preparing the necessary documents for adopting babies from his sister’s orphanage,” said a senior police officer.

The police added that Jalpaiguri district officials had sealed Ashray — the shelter for destitute women that was at the centre of the racket. Officers have also questioned Subodh Bhattacharya, a member of the Child Welfare Committee in Jalpaiguri, while a diagnostic unit on Beliaghata Main Road in the eastern part of Kolkata has also come under the CID scanner.

“The diagnostic centre is owned by Rajarshi, Chandana’s son. We suspect the clinic served as a source point for couples in Kolkata,” said an officer.