West Bengal IPS reshuffle: six officers transferred

Representational image Representational image

In a minor reshuffle in the state, the government on Thursday transferred six IPS officers. As per a notification, Sumit Kumar SP (Howrah rural) will take charge as DC (Headquarters), Chandannagar Police. Gaurav Sharma who is the DC (South East Division) will take Kumar’s position.

Kalyan Mukhopadhyay, DC (Traffic), will take charge as the Deputy Commissioner of South East Division and Surya Pratap Yadav DC (KAP 4th Battalion) has been posted to south Kolkata as DC (Traffic), the notification said.

DC of detective department (special) Rupesh Kumar will take charge as DC (Jadavpur division) and Bandana Varun Chandra Sekhar, who is DC (Jadavpur), will take Kumar’s place.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App