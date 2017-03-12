West Bengal: Investment of Rs 31,000 cr in MSME nearing fruition, says Amit Mitra

State Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Saturday said investments worth Rs 31,000 crore were nearing completion in the state. Speaking at the annual regional meeting of CII here, he said the state is among the top in terms of MSME investments, and is a major job provider. He said an MoU had been signed between the state government and state-owned GAIL in a city gas project where the former would have 26 per cent equity.

The finance minister also told the investment community that West Bengal had the second largest deposit of coal in the country at Deocha-Pachami.

Mitra said the state plan expenditure as well as capital expenditure had increased manifold since the Trinamool Congress government assumed office. There is a 40 per cent CAGR in physical infrastructure and 49 per cent growth in state plan size, he said.