Incumbent councillor kills self after she loses by 30 votes

AN INCUMBENT councillor, who lost the civic polls by just 30 votes to a Trinamool Congress candidate, allegedly killed herself by consuming sleeping pills immediately after the results were announced on Thursday. The incident took place at Coopers Camp town’s ward 1 in Nadia.

Supriya Dey (38), an Independent candidate from ward 1, allegedly walked home after the results were announced. She then locked her room and reportedly took over 40 sleeping pills. Her family members later discovered her body and empty packets of sleeping pills. She was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital in Kalyani, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

“She could not take the humiliation. She had put her heart and soul in the campaign and was confident of winning. But she lost by such a thin margin. Some people also taunted her,” said Supriya’s husband Samir Dey. No police complaint has been lodged and the body has been sent for postmortem.

“We have initiated a case of unnatural death. The cause of death will be known after we receive the postmortem examination report,” said Nadia SP Seesh Ram Jhajharia.

Supriya was the councillor from ward 1 for the last two terms. Originally from Congress, she had joined Trinamool in 2013. However, when he did not get a ticket this time, she decided to contest as an Independent. The results showed that Supriya had lost to Trinamool’s Ashok Sarkara by 30 votes. While Sarkar received 350 votes, Supriya got 320.

