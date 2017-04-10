West Bengal: ‘In principle’ nod to shift zilla parishad roads to PWD

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

The state has decided, in principle, to take over district roads from zilla parishads and hand it over to the public works department (PWD), said officials. The department will then be responsible for construction, widening and maintenance of such roads. The decision comes at a time when both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Opposition are gearing up for rural polls in the state in 2018. According to sources, the decision was taken during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent district visit to Bankura and Purulia. Mamata was not happy with the work there, officials said.

During the administrative review meeting, the PWD was directed to initiate the process to take over roads and zilla parishads were tasked with identifying such roads. “After identification, the zilla parishads will send the proposals to the PWD, stating that they want to hand over these,” said an official.

So far, Bankura has identified 42 such roads and sent a proposal to the Zilla Parishad, West Midnapore has identified 10 such roads. PWD officials added, however, that they wouldn’t be following the proposals blindly. An official said, “We are framing guidelines on the basis of which it will be decided. Moreover, we will only take over if the road has continuity on the village map.”

