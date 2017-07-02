Illegal sand mining: 94 people arrested in raids

POLICE CONDUCTED several raids across Burdwan district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, arresting 94 people and seizing over 100 trucks allegedly involved in illegal sand mining.

“A total of 108 were seized and 27 cases lodged. During the seizure, 94 people were arrested,” said Burdwan SP Kunal Agarwal.

Sources in the police said that the highest number of seizures, 17 trucks, were made from Burdwan police station area. While 15 trucks were seized from Madhabdhi, 13 were recovered from Galsi area in the district.

This comes two days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told Burdwan district officials to take action against those involved in illegal sand mining during a review meeting. During the meeting, Mamata had said told officials: “You have to keep track of how many trucks are entering the mining area and how many among them have permits. Install CCTV cameras and set up watch towers for surveillance.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App